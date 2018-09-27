Robert McColskey, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was born April 22, 1925, in Tampa, Fla. to the late Willie Neil and Margaret Emma (Stringfellow) McColskey.

A Graveside Memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and sisters: Naomi McColskey, Willie Mae Adams and Wyona Douglas. He is survived by his sister, Mavis Cleveland of Plant City; and brother, LH (Barbara) McColskey, of St Augustine. He is also survived by his two sons: James McColskey, of Newport News, Va.; David (Kathy) McColskey of Broomfield, Colo.; and daughter, Pamela Addison, of Cherry Hill, N.J. He has four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He proudly served in the US Navy and is a veteran of World War II and Korea. His military service took him many places around the world, but he always looked forward to being back in Florida. He was an excellent carpenter and enjoyed building furniture and crafting his many stringed instruments, all of which he could play. He spent much of his later years volunteering at the Madison Senior Center and at the local assisted living centers where he would sing and play music for the residents.

He was a loving husband, father and minister of the Gospel. He enjoyed building and starting new churches. He spent hours every day reading The Bible and his religious convictions were well-recognized by his peers. He is well known to have "talked the talk and walked the walk" in his everyday life by his friends and associates.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and the gentle care he received during his residence there.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258.