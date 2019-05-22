Mr. Robert Justin Phillips, 30, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Live Oak, Fla. Robbie was born on Oct. 18, 1988 in Madison, Fla., to Robert Turner Phillips and Carol Ellen Odom Phillips. He attended Madison High School and worked as a Freelance Tattoo Artist. In his spare time he enjoyed skateboarding and riding motorcycles.

Robbie was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ellen Odom and a brother, Josh Odom.

He is survived by a daughter, Nevaeh Ellen Phillips, of Madison; father, Robert T. Phillips, of Cross City, Fla.; brother, Ethan Phillips, of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters: Michelle Perrault, of West Palm Beach, Fla; and Bethany Phillips, of Tallahassee, Fla.; paternal grandparents, Turner and Mozella Phillips, of Lee, Fla.; the mother of his child, Mindy Lasseter; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home of Madison with Rev. Mike Carson officiating. Interment will follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.