Robert Clinton "Sandy" Sanderson, 64, passed away on Aug. 8, 2018 in Madison, Fl. Sandy was born May 16, 1954, in Fort Campbell, Ky. to Robert Harrell Sanderson and Patsy Sanderson (Hodnett).

He was of the Methodist faith and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Madison. Sandy learned his trade from his father, Bud, and worked with him for many years in construction. He was a retired painter and was self-employed for 45 years. He was an avid Florida State University "Seminole" fan and enjoyed fishing and camping outdoors. Sandy will be remembered as a gentle, fun-loving father and friend.

Sandy was preceded in death by his father Robert Harrell "Bud" Sanderson; his wife, Jackie Sanderson and his daughter, Stephanie M. Sanderson.

Sandy is survived by his children: Clint Sanderson (Charity) and Brian Sanderson (Faith); his mother, Patsy Sanderson; his brother, Terry Sanderson (Alice); his sister, Rhonda Sanderson Anderson (Billy); his grandchildren: Stephanie L. Sanderson, Bryce Sanderson, Layne Sanderson, Abbey Sanderson, Nate Sanderson, Justin Studstill and Trace McWatters; his niece, Emily Sanderson; his nephews: Robbie Sanderson and Andrew Sanderson.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with Rev. Bob Laidlaw officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

