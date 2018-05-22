Robert Brock Paulk, 37, of Monticello, passed away Friday, May 18 as a result of a fall. His friends and family were by his side when he went to be with Jesus. He was born to David and Caroline Paulk, of Madison.

Robert loved his wife Jessica, and his children Corbyn and Annabelle fiercely. He shared his love for Jesus with so many he spent time with. He loved working cows with his dad and fishing and hunting with all of his very close family and friends. His godliness and kindness were spread across the county as he built many relationships while playing baseball for the Mets organization. His infectious smile and genuineness invited everyone he knew to like and love him. He would not want us to be sad.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jessica Louise Paulk; his two children: Corbyn and Annabelle; his parents, David and Caroline; and his brothers: David and Elias. He is also survived by his close family and a host of friends across the U.S.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home in Madison. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23 at Fellowship Baptist Church, in Madison. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, in Madison.