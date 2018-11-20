Mr. Robert "Bob" Wallace Blair, Jr., age 76, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at his home in Lee, Fla. after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on Jan. 6, 1942, in Rome, Ga. to Robert and Clara Blair. The family moved to Hialeah, Fla. when Bob was a young child. Bob resided in Hialeah until joining the Navy in 1959. Upon leaving the military in August of 1963, he returned to Miami and later joined the Air Force Reserves.

Bob loved to fish and spend time on his boat with his wife. He also enjoyed building race cars and racing with his son, Troy. He was an avid Ham Radio operator and enjoyed the fellowship of other radio operators. Bob will be greatly missed by many friends and members of a large extended family.

Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents, Robert Wallace Blair, Sr. and Clara Isabel Wilbanks; and his only sibling, Eleanor Sue Blair. Bob is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carolyn Blair. He is also survived by five loving children: Troy Wright (Gloria), of Lee; Wendi Blair, of Clermont, Fla.; Dennis Littrell (Jessica), of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Jason Gattas (Brenda), of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Kevin Gattas (Angela), of New Bern, N.C. He had 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Beggs Madison Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral services will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, in Madison, on Friday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Immediately following the funeral, graveside services will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 5015 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee, Fla.

The family will be receiving friends at the Blair's residence, at 430 S.E. Burnside Rd, in Lee, for anyone wishing to visit with the family. Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com.