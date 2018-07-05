Robena Heath "Beanie" Searcy, 89, formerly of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, in Milan, In.

Beanie was born July 22, 1928, in Cross Plains, In., and is the daughter of the late Harold Heath and Elsie (Haskell) Heath.

Beanie worked as a realtor for many years. She was a member of Madison First United Methodist Church. She was active in the women's group at church and was also a member of the Florida Gideon's Auxiliary and Florida Farm Bureau. Beanie was a great organizer and was in charge of many PTA meals and church functions. Beanie was blessed with the gift of hospitality and she loved to decorate for special occasions. You were always made to feel welcome in her presence, whether at her home or one of the numerous functions that she lovingly organized.

Beanie prided herself in cooking and baking and was known for her Brotherhood Biscuits. Her flower garden was something that she loved and shared with the community and friends. Camellia flowers were her specialty. Beanie traveled with her loving husband of 67 years, Bob Searcy. They portrayed a dramatic scripture presentation of "The Sermon on the Mount" at churches and civic organizations throughout the State of Florida.

Beanie was an excellent seamstress and made the costumes for the drama. Beanie displayed her faith in all facets of her life using her servant spirit to point to her Savior. Her faith, family and friends were very important to her and she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by father, Harold Heath; mother, Elsie Heath; husband, Bob Searcy; son, Jim Searcy; and siblings: A.J. Heath, Ralph Heath and Margie Cunningham.

Robena is survived by her daughter, Judy (late Keith) Mosier, of Aurora, In.; brother, Gene (Alice) Heath, of Anderson, In.; grandchildren: Alexandria (Carson) McCall, of Jacksonville, Fl.; Rob (Kristin) Searcy, of Lee, Fl.; Sarah (Aaron) Craig, of Bloomington, In.; Doug (Natalie) Mosier, of Aurora, In.; and Rebecca (Cometron) Dever, of Columbus, In.; and great-grandchildren: Chauncey and Amelia Craig, Elliott Mosier, Hannah and soon-to-be Abigail Dever and Grant and Cameron McCall.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison First United Methodist Church, located at 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison, Fl. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Lamar Albritton and Rev. Bob Laidlaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery, in Madison, Fl.

Contributions may be made to Madison First United Methodist Church or Gideon's International. All local arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.