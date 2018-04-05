Robbery suspects caught

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that on Wednesday, April 4, Investigator Doug Haskell arrested Jacob Daniel O’Neal, 18, of Greenville; and Jonathan Oliver Jaramillo, 15, of Lee, charging them both with the robbery that took place at Jimmies Auto Plaza in March.

On Sunday, March 4, at approximately 1:18 a.m., (MCSO) deputies were dispatched to Jimmies Auto Plaza, located at 3167 SE County Road 255 in response to a robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the clerk reported that a white male entered the business and approached the counter demanding money while implying that he was armed with a gun. The clerk complied with the demand and allowed the offender to access the cash register before fleeing with an undetermined amount of currency. Responding deputies secured the scene and established a perimeter.

A K9 was deployed and immediately began a track that led deputies in a southwest direction before crossing County Road 255. The K9 continued to track south along the highway for approximately 250 yards before abruptly stopping at a location that showed signs of an unknown vehicle rapidly accelerating from the ditch onto the highway. It is believed that this was the location of an awaiting getaway vehicle. The clerk was not harmed, and there were no other injuries reported during this event.

Investigators processed evidence and conducted numerous interviews which led to identifying O’Neal and Jamarillo as suspects in the robbery. Lieutenant Haskell was able to develop probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for both O’Neal and Jaramillo. Both suspects were arrested without incident and charged with robbery while masked.

