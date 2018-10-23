River Dan, Dave Adkins to play Florida Forest Festival

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For the past six decades, the Florida Forest Festival has been one of the most highly anticipated festivals in all of Florida. With traditions like the world's largest free fish fry and the festive King Tree parade, there's plenty to do . . . and see. As Perry, Fla. prepares for the 63rd Annual Florida Forest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 27, it's time to grab your camera and bring your family and sing along to great entertainment at the Pine Tree Capital of the South.

Every year, the Florida Forest Festival hosts a multitude of artists from around the globe, varying in genres such as bluegrass, folk, pop and rock n' roll. This year, the Florida Forest Festival welcomes the Dave Adkins Band, Sadie Miller, Bryan James Band, Sarah Brittany and the River Dan Band.

Hitting the stage at 12:30 p.m. is the Dave Adkins Band. Dave Adkins, hailing from Pikeville, Ky., Was named the 2018 and 2016 Top 10 Inspiration Country Music's Bluegrass Artist of the Year. Adkins also hit number one on the Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass Album Chart with his self-titled album on Mountain Fever Records. Adkins is an accomplished songwriter, contributing original songs, to the band’s album "That's Just the Way I Roll." With six albums on the market, Adkins is ready to take the stage in the middle of the tall pines of North Florida.

At 2:15 p.m., Sadie Miller, of Branford, will begin singing to all in attendance. Miller finished third in the Suwannee County Fair annual talent show on March 25, 2017, and received a $1,000 check from The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m., Bryan James Band, from Killeen, Texas, will grace the Florida Forest Festival with his Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. inspired music. Bryan James has opened for David Allan Coe and has shared the stage with country music legends such as Alan Jackson, Easton Corbin, Marty Stuart and others. Additionally, James' sophomore album, "Between the Devil and the Angel," debuted at number eight on the iTunes charts.

Sarah Brittany, a singer/songwriter from Bronson, Fla., will take the stage at 4:15 p.m. Brittany learned guitar at ten years old and grew up in church. An agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor, Brittany enjoys writing and playing music, as well as fishing, hunting and riding horses. Brittany has plans to record an EP in the future featuring many original songs.

Rounding out the festival will be the River Dan Band, playing at 5:15 p.m. River Dan, a native of Montgomery, Al., earned his nickname as a child always hunting and fishing barefoot. With his blend of roots music, combining soulful country, bluegrass, rock and gospel, River Dan is sure to please.

For more information about the Florida Forest Festival, log onto floridaforestfestival.org.