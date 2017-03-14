Riley Browning places fifth in regional spelling bee

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Mar. 4, Riley Browning, the winner of the Madison District Spelling Bee, was at the Jacksonville Public Library to compete in the Northeast Florida Regional Spelling Bee. The winner of this spelling bee would be eligible to travel on to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee.

Browning faced students from 14 other counties in the competition that took over three hours and 51 rounds to complete. By the end of the competition, the Madison Creative Arts Academy sixth grader found herself in fifth place.

Browning is the daughter of Bailey and Leigh Ann Browning of Madison.