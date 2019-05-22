Mr. Richard Wayne "Dick" Haviland, 91, of Lee, Fla., passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Madison, Fla., following a brief illness. Mr. Haviland was born on March 29, 1928 in Harvey, Ill. to Wayne Stewart Haviland and Marjorie Alvina Kings Haviland.

He honorably served our country in the United States Navy for eight years, beginning his service near the end of WWII. He was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Lee United Methodist Church. He worked as a crane operator for Occidental Phosphate Mines for 29 years and served as a volunteer fireman for the Lee Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting model train sets, fishing, playing golf, flying kites, photography and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Marjorie Haviland; son, Dale; daughter, Marie; and brother and sister, Dean and Sylvia.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Louise McLean Haviland; three sons: Ricky Haviland, of Phoenix, Az.; Mark Haviland (Joan), of Greenville; and Paul Haviland, of Lee; one sister, Marjorie Heatter, of Madison; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with interment to follow. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.