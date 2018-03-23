Rev. Richard Quackenbush, 66, passed away on Sunday, March 18, in Marietta, Ga. Rich was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Point Pleasant, NJ, to Fred and Jessie Geddes Quackenbush.

Rich was of the Methodist faith and was a Methodist Minister for over 20 years, serving at Lee United Methodist Church, in Lee; Southwest United Methodist Church, in Gainesville; and Harvieland United Methodist Church, in Frankfort, Ky. He is a graduate of the University of Florida and Asbury Seminary. Rich was active in the community by serving as a Lee Volunteer Firefighter and Chaplain, as well as serving as a Lee town councilman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Quackenbush (Geddes).

Rich is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ginny Quackenbush; two sons: David Quackenbush and Michael Quackenbush; daughter, Sharon Quackenbush Banks; sister, Lorre Beasley; and father, Fred Quackenbush.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 26, at 11 a.m., at Lee United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jack Tilk officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 26, at Lee United Methodist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, of Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lee Community Volunteer Fire Department or A Women’s Pregnancy Center.