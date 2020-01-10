Richard Floyd

Richard Waverly Floyd, 51, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Lee, Fla. Richard was born on July 15, 1968, in Orange Park, Fla., to Charlie Floyd and Sharon Middleton Moore.

Richard was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Richard worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Madison County High School. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard loved to hunt arrowheads and was very lucky at finding them. He loved going to the beach.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Floyd; and his grandparents, Ruby and Dub Floyd, Sonny Middleton and Edward Francis.

Richard is survived by his father, Charlie Floyd (Clara); his mother, Sharon Moore (Denver); brothers: David, Adam and Ryan; his sister, Ashley; beloved grandmother, Patricia Francis; a host of aunts and uncles; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Elders of the Church will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Rifle Association.

