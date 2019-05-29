Mrs. Rheba Caroline Watson, age 92, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Madison County, Fla.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Cherry Lake Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Cherry Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church.

She was born in Mystic, Ga. to the late William Cuthbert and Dora Fowler Hawkins. She moved to Madison in 1935 where she attended and graduated from Madison High School in 1946. She married William Watson and, from 1952 to 1966, they lived in Jacksonville and she worked as a telephone operator. She moved back to Cherry Lake in 1966 and was a sales clerk for Kramers Department Store for 30 years. She was an active member of Cherry Lake Baptist Church. She was unselfish, always taking care of others.

She is survived by two sons: Bill Watson and De Watson, both of Cherry Lake; one daughter, Edith Read (Jody), of Lake Butler, Fla.; a sister, Ruthie Oliver, of Hawkinsville, Ga.; five grandchildren: Brittany Ward (Brad), Kayla Knight and Jordyn Knight, all of Lake Butler, Fla.; Derek Read (Lia), of St. Louis, Mo.; and Dylan Read of Denver, Colo.; two great grandchildren: Avery Ward and Liam Ward; and a cousin, Andy Prickett (Billy Ann), of Marshallville, Ga.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, is caring for the family; (850) 973-2258. You may leave your condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.