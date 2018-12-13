Reverend Walter Richard Wynn, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, while surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 2351 Mahan Dr., in Tallahassee, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will immediately follow at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Fla. 32308.

Richard was born on Aug. 16, 1925, in Madison County, Fla., to the late Bailey and Maggie Wynn. He attended the public schools in Madison County, Norman Jr. College in Norman Park, Ga., Florida State University and Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.

Richard was a Staff Sgt., serving in the United States Army in Europe during three major battles, including the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in General Patton's 3rd Army and the 26th Infantry Yankee Division. He was a decorated veteran who was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

He was ordained to preach in 1948 and served as minister at Southern Baptist Churches in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Virginia for 70 years. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School until his health declined. Richard was active in Florida Baptist Ministry and held various positions in Associational Organizations including the Florida Baptist Convention.

Survivors include his three children: Dianne Shockley of Hillsville, Va.; Bonnie Lou Weeks (Michael) of Tallahassee and Walter Richard Wynn, Jr. of Lake City, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 72 years, Bonnie Rae Studstill Wynn and siblings: Lucille Wynn, Shirley Wynn Haraway and Calvin Wynn.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home, (850) 385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com, is assisting the Wynn family with their arrangements.