Rev. David Thomas Thigpen, age 82, passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Madison County. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Bible Deliverance Church in Madison. Burial will follow in the Cherry Lake Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beggs Chapel. He was predeceased by his wife, Lola Grace Thigpen; his parents, David and Sadie Mae Blanton Thigpen; and a sister, Lillie Mae Moore.

Rev. Thigpen was born and raised in Greenville, Fla. He loved preaching, leading the choir and fishing. He loved people, and he always rooted for the "underdog." He was an avid gardener, and he also loved to travel to Hendersonville, N.C. with his daughter.

He is survived by three sons: Tommy Thigpen (Marie), of Madison; Dale Thigpen (Bonita), of Trenton, Fla.; Joey Thigpen, of Madison; three daughters: Ann Jeans (Jim), of Valdosta, Ga.; Irma Hutchinson (Ed), of Madison; Pat Gillean (Chuck) of Greenville; one brother, W.H. (Mary), of Lenox, Ga.; four sisters: Lorina Eakins, of Clearwater, Fla.; Myrtle Partain, of Lake Wales, Fla.; Myrtice Hagan, of Lake Wales; Louella Thompson, of Madison; sixty-two plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

