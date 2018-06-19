Reunion hosts farmers market

Story Submitted

Chef Art Smith and Reunion invites the community to another North Florida farmer's market event, taking place on Sunday, June 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Smith Mansion, located at 121 NW Marion St., in Madison.

On Wednesday, June 13, Reunion announced they have confirmed more than double the amount of vendors for this month's farmer's market. Smith and Reunion will be featuring a growing group of wonderful vendors, an educational coffee conversation from Florida's own Maurice Moulton of Catalina Coffee, and a chef demonstration of the day's ingredients, with a recipe to follow.

Moulton has been in Tallahassee for approximately 10 years, working in the food service industry since he was 18. He is a graduate of the University of West Florida and now holds a Master's Degree from Kaplan University.

Also featured will be fresh local produce, local coffee, flowers and other merchandise. A raffle, music and face painting will take place as well. The event is free to the public and food is provided. For more information, log onto reunionfl.com.