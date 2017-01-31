Repeat offender arrested for meth

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Officer reports that on Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 12:53 a.m., Jessica Rae Mauldin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (meth) and other drug related paraphernalia. While on routine patrol, Sgt. Kevin Scott observed a gold Jeep in the ditch on County Road 360 South. Sgt. Scott stopped to investigate the vehicle and noticed Mauldin standing near the rear passenger door, apparently attempting to conceal something. Deputy Alfonzo Frazier and Sgt. Bobby Boatwright responded on scene to assist. Mauldin quickly approached the driver-side front seat, nervously handed Sgt. Scott her drivers license, and attempted to drive off, ignoring Sgt. Scott's commands to exit the vehicle. Sgt. Boatwright was forced to open the driver's door and extract Mauldin from the vehicle. Once Mauldin was safely removed from the jeep, Sgt. Boatwright utilized canine Leo to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle's exterior. Leo gave positive indication of the presence of a narcotic odor within the jeep. A probable cause search produced a marijuana cigarette, meth residue, and other drug paraphernalia. A cooler with an open container of beer was also found in the vehicle. Mauldin was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to obey a lawful command. This is the third time since mid-December that Mauldin has been arrested for possession of meth.

On Dec. 12, Mauldin was arrested subsequent to the investigation of a stolen cellular phone. That investigation resulted in charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, petit theft, possession of a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related paraphernalia.

On Dec. 31, Mauldin was stopped for driving a vehicle with faulty equipment. After canine Leo indicated the presence of a narcotic odor, a probable cause search produced 5.5 grams of meth, a digital scale and several glass smoking pipes concealed within Mauldin's purse. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mauldin made her first appearance for the Jan. 27 offense, and bond was denied for all charges. Mauldin is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, pending action from the Florida State Attorney's Office.

Most recent charges:

1. Possession of meth

2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

3. Failure to obey a lawful command