Reno Jesse is 4-H State Champion

Beth Moore, Madison County 4-H Agent

The words "Public Speaking" often strike fear in the hearts of many adults. Just the thought of standing in front of an audience and giving a presentation leaves many people frozen in fear. This is not the case for one of Madison County's senior 4-H members. Reno Jesse has been participating in public speaking for several years and, this year as a senior 4-H'er, was able to attend and participate in Florida 4-H University competitive events on Monday, July 29.

At the event, held on the University of Florida Campus, Jesse presented her twelve-minute speech, "Proper Production of Perennial Peanut Hay" in front of a large audience and was awarded the 2019 4-H State Champion Public Speaking Individual in the plants and gardening category.

When not busy doing schoolwork, Jesse works for perennial peanut hay farmer Richard Cone and has done so for the last five years. She is no stranger to the proper production of peanut hay. She enjoys photography and, in her speech, she incorporated several of her original photographs to illustrate the various stages of peanut hay production.

Jesse is the daughter of David and Jacinda Jesse, of Greenville. She is very involved within her church and, in her spare time, enjoys photography, horses and rodeoing. Jesse would one day like to become a professional photographer and wants to remain involved in agriculture in any way possible.

"I would like to say thank you to Madison County 4-H for helping to make me the person I am today, and a big thank you to 4-H in general for all the amazing opportunities they've given me," said Jesse. "I would also like to thank the Cone Family (Richard, John and Jesse) for teaching me everything I know about perennial peanut hay."

Congratulations, Reno Jesse, on a job well done!