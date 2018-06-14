Renee Michelle Dopson was born Feb. 5, 1972, to Mr. Angus Black Sr. and the late Mrs. Carrie “Nan” Lockett. Renee is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Mary Lee Grey.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons: Reginald “Shug” Doston and Nivon “Papa” Holland; two grandchildren, Aubrie Doston and Reginald Doston Jr.; and a host of family and friends.

A viewing will be held Friday, June 15, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mitchell's Funeral Home, located at 501 Fairvilla Rd, Orlando, Fl.

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 2 p.m., funeral services will take place at First Baptist Church of Winter Park, located at 1021 N. New York Ave, Winter Park, Fl.

Renee will be truly missed.