Regional Christian Women’s Conference held in Madison

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Light Breaks Through, a nonprofit organization, held its fourth biannual women’s conference in Madison on January 13 and 14. Light Breaks Through, hosts women’s encounters that are two-day events where women from all walks of life gather, learn, grow, and share with one another in real life community.

This January conference welcomed an array of speakers and leaders including – JerriAnn Webb, co-founder of Light Breaks Through, who spoke on identity and knowing who you are in Christ; and Jennie Ellis, co-founder of Light Breaks Through, who talked about how to live with intention. ”We are called to live intentionally; survival is not God’s best,” is one of the truths Ellis shared.

Other speakers included: Patty McNealey, owner of A Time to Dance Performing Arts Studio, and Jennifer Beckham from Restore Church of Jacksonville. Katie Beth McCarthy, of Montgomery, AL, shared her personal story of infertility, redemption, and finding God’s absolute best through struggle.

Women in attendance had rave reviews concerning the conference:

"Light Breaks Through was a step out of the box we have created for women's conferences.”

“It was a life-altering experience.”

“Every woman walked out of the building filled more and more with Gods’ love and love for everyone one we come in contact with,"

"It was an awesome experience, I repeated the dramas and speakers verbatim to everyone I spoke to for days after, like sharing the good news.”

Over 130 women attended the conference at the Ronnie Weeks Family Life Center at Madison Church of God in Madison.

For more information about future conferences, please visit www.lightbreaksthrough.com.