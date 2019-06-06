Red Devil exhibit now open

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

One of the must-see places in Madison County popular with visitors from across the nation is the Treasures of Madison County Museum. With a new, eye-catching exhibit, the local museum is sure to attract proud Red Devils.

Recently, the Madison High School Red Devils exhibit was opened for the summer, allowing past graduates, athletes and band members to reminisce about days gone by. As one walks into the room, the eye-popping red on the letterman jackets and cheerleader uniforms attract immediate attention. Class photos of school students are displayed, along with a preserved bass drum, which was used to help display the pride of Madison High School.

Items, such as football and band regalia are also on display, as well as flags and football portraits. Are you a former Red Devil? This exhibit is for you and is slated to be open until the fall.

The Treasures of Madison County Museum is home to the late Dr. Bibb's former professional equipment, local church pipe organs, United States-issued military uniforms worn by locals and other artifacts that detail the rich history of Madison County. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the museum is located in the W.T. Davis Building, at the corner of Rutledge St. and Range Ave., in Madison.

For more information, call (850) 973-4636 or visit www.TreasuresOfMadisonCounty.com.