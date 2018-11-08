Recall: Ready-To-Eat Salads Sold at Walmart

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Florida based company is recalling approximately 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad due to concerns that the salad mix contains a corn ingredient that is contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that GHSE, LLC. was recalling their ready-to-eat salad mix that contains steak product.

The salads were produced between Oct. 11 and Oct. 14, and are sold in a clear, plastic clamshell package that reads: "Marketside™ FIESTA SALAD WITH STEAK" and will have a use-by date between Oct. 17, 2018 and Oct. 20, 2018.

The recall was initiated by GHSE, LLC. after they were alerted to the fact that a corn product used in the ready-to-eat salads had been recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns.

According to the FSIS press release, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to due to the consumption of these salads.

The possibly contaminated ready-to-eat salads were shipped out to Walmart stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.