Recall: Parent’s Choice Advantage infant formula

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, June 21, Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall of their 35-ounce containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder – with Iron.

This product, made exclusively for Walmart stores, is being recalled after Perrigo received a consumer report alerting them to the presence of foreign metal matter in the formula. Over 23,000 containers of the Parent's Choice formula are being included in this recall.

While the product has been removed from Walmart store shelves, Perrigo is concerned that consumers may have purchased the recalled product before it was removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have recently purchased Parent's Choice formula should examine the formula cartons for the identifying Lot Code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of Feb. 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package.

Any consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use of the product and can visit their local Walmart store for a refund. As of Friday, June 21, no adverse reactions have been reported to Perrigo as a result of the foreign metal matter.

Consumers with questions about Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at (866) 629-6181.

While this recall does not affect any other Perrigo or Parent's Choice products, the 35-ounce containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder have been distributed to Walmart stores around the United States.