RECALL: Del Monte Fiesta Corn

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Despite the name, those who purchased cans of Del Monte's Fiesta Corn won't be having such a good time, at least according to a new recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the FDA released a statement to announce that a variety of Del Monte corn had been recalled due to under-processing of the food during the sterilization of the corn.

"These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed," reads the FDA's recall release.

As of Dec. 11, the FDA had not received any reports of illness due to the under-processed corn.

The recalled cans of corn are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770.

The product will also have one of the following "Best if Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can: Aug. 14, 2021, Aug. 15, 2021, Aug. 16, 2021, Sept. 3, 2021, Sept. 4, 2021, Sept. 5, 2021, Sept. 6, 2021, Sept. 22, 2021 and Sept. 23, 2021.

The recalled cans were distributed to 25 states, including Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Several locations outside of the United States also received the recalled cans, such as the Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda and Haiti.

Any consumers who have purchased the recalled product, with the indicated UPC code and "Best if Used By" dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.