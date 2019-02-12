Ready & Waitin’ Album Release Party

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Jessica Ratliff and her family is set to release their second album next Friday and they're inviting you to join them! On Friday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m., join the Ratliffs as they release "Ready & Waitin'" at Grace Presbyterian Church.

During the event, Ratliff and her children: Emery, who began singing as soon as she could, and Wyatt, who is the youngest member of the group, will be performing original songs from the new album and briefly explaining how each song made the cut. According to jessicaratliffgospel.com, the album is a glimpse of a possible future that sometimes may seem unattainable.

Following the evening of music, sweet treats and punch will be served during fellowship. Albums will be available for purchase, as well as other merchandise. You may RSVP to the event directly to Ratliff by calling (850) 253-5242. For more information, log onto jessicaratliffgospel.com. Grace Presbyterian Church is located at 688 N Washington Ave., in Madison.