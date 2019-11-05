Reaching kids with one shoebox of love at a time

Mickey Starling

reporter3@greenepublishing.com

It's that time of year again. This is your opportunity to bless kids all over the world with Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes filled with love, toys and supplies that send the message of God's love for them. Shoe boxes are available at your local church or at Norris Cafe, in Madison.

Participants can go online to samaritanspurse.org for information on what items are best for filling a shoe box. Beginning Monday, Nov. 18, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 25, completed boxes may be dropped off at the Middle Florida Baptist Association at the following times: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Boxes may also be dropped off at Norris Cafe during regular business hours.