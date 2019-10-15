Raymond “Rusty” Kuckleburg III

Raymond Kuckleburg III, best known as Rusty, left this world to enter Heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019. He leaves behind many family members and friends whose lives were changed and made better just by knowing him. He was a light that impacted so many people with his love, laughter and kindness. He was an ambitious person with a great imagination and ideas for so many inventions, many of which he completed.

Rusty was born in Colorado Springs, Co. on May 13, 1961. He later moved to Ocala, Fla. in the spring of 1974. He graduated from Forest High School in 1979. He suffered from a tragic work accident in 1981 while working at Cherokee Trailers that left him paralyzed. This did not crush his amazing spirit; it only shifted his direction in life. Rusty spent his final 12 years of life in Vermont, where he was loved and cared for by many.

He is survived by his father, Dr. Raymond Kuckleburg Jr., and wife, Kim; mother, Judy McClain; as well as siblings and many beloved family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Stan McClain Sr.

A memorial Mass will be said in his honor on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, located at 186 NW Sumter St., in Madison. A small reception will follow in the social hall.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, in Ocala, Fla., at Good Shepard Cemetery at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at Tuskawillow Park Pavilion. Please join us to share your stories of Rusty.