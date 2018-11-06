Raymond Jessie Evans Sr., age 88, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Live Oak, Fla. A celebration of life was held Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel.

Evans was born in Liberty County, Fla. and lived in Greenville since 1982, coming from Thomasville, Ga. He loved to garden and keep his yard neat and tidy. He was a member of Greenville Baptist Church.

Evans is survived by his wife, Myrlen B. Evans, of Greenville; two sons: Raymond Jessie Evans, Jr. and John David Evans, both of Greenville; one daughter, Pamala Bradley (Jeff) of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister, Marjorie Hamn, of Wewahitchka, Fla.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling arrangements; (850) 973-2258.