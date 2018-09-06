Raymond Franklin McCullough, 94, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta. He was born in Madison County, near Lee, Fla., on Feb. 27, 1924. He was the son of James Franklin McCullough and Mable McCullough Hemphill. He was raised in Madison County, Fla. and resided there throughout most of his young adult years, then lived within the Valdosta area over the last 50 years.

Raymond McCullough was a loving Christian husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Besides being devoted to church activities, his favorite home pastimes were gardening and maintaining his house, flowers, lawn and shrubs. Mr. McCullough was a long time member of Abundant Life Church of God, of Valdosta.

Survivors include his sons: Terry M. McCullough (Marylyn) of Olympia, Wash. and Anthony R. McCullough of Valdosta; six grandchildren: Jason F. (Heather) McCullough, Damon K. McCullough, Curtis (Jessie) McCullough, Matthew J. (Madelaine) McCullough, Jordan A. McCullough and Shelby McCullough; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty S. (Jim) Bowers of Inez, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Inez (Allen) Bryant of White Springs, Fla., Jeanette Kirkland, of Jacksonville, Fla. and Charlene Moore of Cleveland, Tenn.

Mr. McCullough was preceded in death by his wife, Lois S. McCullough; son, Donald F. McCullough; daughter-in-law, Mary E. McCullough; and granddaughter, Shannon McCullough; as well as his father, James Franklin McCullough; his mother, Mabel McCullough Hemphill; stepfather, Alfred H. Hemphill; and seven siblings: George McCullough, Floyd McCullough, James Ernest McCullough, Lucile McCullough Holton, Virgil O'Neil McCullough, Eva McCullough Luber and James Archie McCullough.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church of God, 3419 Knights Academy Rd., in Valdosta. The Rev. Wayne Hughes will officiate. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Oakridge Cemetery in Madison, Fla. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.