Mr. Ray Ronald Anderson, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 near Lee, Fl. Ray was born on Nov. 20, 1970 in Perry, Fl. to Mr. Ronald Ray Anderson and Mrs. Sarah Helen Shackelford Anderson. He was a 1988 graduate of Madison High School and worked as a mechanic for most of his life. Ray was of the Christian faith and was a member of Midway Church of God. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, raising livestock especially horses, and riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Helen Shackelford Anderson.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Anderson of Lee; two sons, Johnny Ray Brian Anderson of Live Oak and Elijah Scott Anderson of Lee; two step-sons, Joshua Brett Ogburn of Live Oak and Jeremiah Underwood of Orlando; one brother, Louis Anderson of Lee; one niece, Tabitha; three nephews: Zackary, Louis, and Dustin; his fiance', Patty Herring of Lee; her children: Christopher, Scotty, and Dylan; four grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Midway Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Retis Flowers officiated. All arrangements were under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.