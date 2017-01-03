Randall Jackson Woodward, Jr.

Jack passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at his home in Monroe, Ga.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; two sons, Franklin (Lindsey) and Jack Woodward III; and granddaughter, Isabella. He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Studstill; brother-in-law, Kenneth of Titusville, Fl.; and a very special cousin, Gail Bardett of Pinetta, Fl.. He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Jewell Woodward of Pinetta.

Jack was born in Valdosta, Ga. and grew up in Pinetta. After graduating from Madison High School, he attended the University of Florida with a major in Banking and Finance. While at the University of Florida, he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

Upon graduation, he worked in banking in Atlanta and retired with Bank of America.

He will be missed by his many friends and relatives.