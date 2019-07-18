Ragans family revamps campground

Mickey Starling:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Now that the dust has settled from the Fourth of July debacle over the pig scramble at the former Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, owners Jimmie and Latrelle Ragans are moving forward.

The Yogi Bear franchise ended their partnership with the Ragans family after numerous complaints surfaced on Facebook, accusing the business of animal cruelty, among other allegations. The complaints began shortly after photos of their annual pig scramble were posted to their Facebook page. Yogi Bear executives admitted they had no idea what a pig scramble was but took their actions based on the complaints they received.

The facility has been renamed Ragans Family Campground and they maintain a positive attitude about the future of the park. "We had contemplated going independent for the last several years, so this won't be such a big deal," said Latrelle Ragans. Buoyed by an outpouring of support from a lengthy list of faithful customers, Ragans has reason not to worry. Several families have reminded the Raganses that it was their family that made the campground an enjoyable experience, not Yogi Bear.

Presently, the Ragans family is looking for a new mascot and new management for the facility. All of their usual events and programs will continue as planned and all discounts or coupons that customers may possess bearing the Yogi Bear symbol will still be picnic baskets.

Yogi and Boo Boo may have to look elsewhere for their honey, but campers can still find plenty of fun and relaxation at the Ragans Family Campground, located at the I-10 interchange on Hwy. 53 S, in Madison.