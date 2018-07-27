Radio station comes to Madison

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

There's a new business in town and the public will be pleased to know that WMAF 92.5 FM, Madison's very own FM radio station, will be on air by Friday, Aug. 10. When you tune in to 92.5, you will hear a vast array of top 40 classics from the sixties to the nineties. Also, business owner and disc jockey, John Burdette, plans to provide Madison County with play-by-play action straight from Boot Hill! In addition to covering football games, Burdette is hoping to cover as many basketball games as possible, as well as local area church services, depending on sponsors. Moreover, he hopes to be able to provide local breaking news to the community. Listeners will be able to tune in to WMAF on 92.5 FM, AM 1230, online and through iPhone and Android live streaming apps.

WMAF's owner, John Burdette, has been in the radio business for the majority of his life. He hails from Jamestown, Ky., a small town located in Russell County; much like our very own Madison. Burdette grew up in the car dealership business and simply didn't care for it. At the age of 15, he started working for a radio station and, from that moment on, he hasn't stopped. Burdette has operated over ten radio stations in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. "I feel more comfortable doing small-town radio," said Burdette. "I think I know what they want: high school sports, obituaries and local news."

Burdette also stresses the importance of airing music that all listeners can enjoy and relate to. He believes that top 40 classics appeal to a broader range of music lovers, including everything from rock to Mo-Town. Listeners will be able to experience the best music in multiple genres from every decade. The disc jockey asserts that, while most classic stations only play around 800 to 1000 songs, often becoming repetitive, Burdette aims to play upwards of 5,000 tracks, providing as much variety to listeners as possible.

Remember to tune in to WMAF 92.5 FM on Aug. 10 and start enjoying Madison's finest selection of music! If interested in becoming a sponsor or seeking employment, contact Burdette at (270) 585-0755.