Pursuit: High-Speed chase crosses state line

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) spokesperson Major David Harper, on Wednesday, June 28, at approximately 4 p.m., the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) contacted the MCSO advising they were involved in a high speed pursuit with a vehicle coming into Madison County on Hwy 145 at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told Greene Publishing, Inc. that the pursuit started on Interstate 75 when a LCSO traffic unit attempted to stop a white Subaru for speeding. The Subaru did not comply and increased speed, and led law enforcement on a nearly thirty mile long chase. MCSO units attempted to intercept the fleeing vehicle, deploying stop sticks in Hanson. The suspects, later identified as 43-year-old Randy Eric Cheatham, who was driving, and 26-year-old Maegan Ranae Wright, both of Jacksonville, were able to avoid the stop sticks and the chase continued south into Madison.

The suspect’s vehicle entered the Madison city limits on Livingston St. and turned south onto Washington St., and crossed over US 90. Pursuit vehicles briefly lost site of the suspects and were informed by a concerned citizen that the vehicle had crashed behind Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home, located at 162 SW Third Ave. Citizens informed law enforcement, which now consisted of units from the LCSO, MCSO, and Madison Police Department (MPD), that the two suspects fled into the woods behind the funeral home on foot.

Sgt. Jarrod Lauth arrived to the scene and deployed canine Miso. With assistance from MPD officers, a confined perimeter was established. Canine Miso quickly detected the suspects scent and began leading deputies southwest through the heavily wooded area. After tracking for more than a mile, canine Miso was able to locate both suspects hiding in tall brush, near SW Jeanette Circle. Both suspects immediately surrendered upon seeing canine Miso and was taken into custody without further incident.

More than a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine and a handgun were recovered. Both suspects were booked into the Madison County Jail and will be extradited to Lowndes County to face drug and weapon charges. The successful arrest was achieved by the coordinated efforts of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, along with information provided from concerned Madison County citizens.

Charges:

Randy Eric Cheatham

Flee/attempt to elude law enforcement

Resist without violence

Out of county warrant

Maegan Ranae Wright

Flee/attempt to elude law enforcement

Resist without violence