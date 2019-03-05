Pulpit: We’ve Crossed a Line

Dr. Gary A. Cox, Pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church

We have crossed a line and the fallout will be cataclysmic for our nation. There is absolutely no doubt that those who demand the right to take what only God can create have tipped their hand and those hands are full of the blood of the innocent. This occurred when the New York State legislature passed an evil and unconscionable law that permits the life of a child to be taken after he/she is in the birth canal or has even been fully birthed. It is legalized infanticide and the national media is mum. The attitude is typically, "In other news…" How, in the name of all that is good and just, could such a barbaric piece of legislation be countenanced by anyone in the land of the free and the home of the---well, maybe we should change the last word to "depraved"?

Ah, therein lies the answer to the question; the issue of "how could they" is bound up in the biblical doctrine of the depravity of man, which is deep, universal and foul. The prophet, Jeremiah, said, "The heart is deceitful and desperately wicked. Who can know it?" Even knowing that verse of scripture as I do, it still is difficult for me to imagine educated men and women actually cheering the passage of a death sentence for thousands upon multiplied thousands of children who may glimpse the light but only for a moment as the sword of unfettered abortion snuffs out that wondrous life made in the image of God. Do you know what these lawmakers chanted? "Free abortion on demand! We can do it, yes, we can!"

According to one report, "The only restriction in the law is written to ensure that there are no restrictions whatsoever. It decrees that abortion may be performed ‘within 24 weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient's life or health.' "Governor Cuomo was so elated that he ordered One World Trade Center to be bathed in pink light. Does he not see the horrible irony in that?

Apparently, no OB/GYN physicians were consulted because they know the answer before they could be asked. Dr. David McKnight (and he is just one of many doctors who weighed in on this law) wrote: "As a board-certified practicing OB/GYN for over 30 years, I need to say publicly and unequivocally, that there is never a medical reason to kill a baby at term. When complications of pregnancy endanger a mother's life, we sometimes must deliver the baby early, but it is always with the intent of doing whatever we can to do it safely for the baby, too. The decision to kill an unborn baby at term is purely for convenience. It is murder . . . God help us." (emphasis is his)

Do you know what is ultimately behind this heinous law? Nothing less than mans' profound desire to be God in his own right or at least have the ability to play God and usurp prerogatives that only belong to our Creator. The greatest of these has to do with the issue of life and death and that is about as god-like as it comes. The crowd standing before Pilate demanding the death of Jesus cried out something that multitudes of Americans are repeating, if not verbally, then in their heart and souls. What is it that Jesus' contemporaries said? Something that reveals the very heart of man's bent to rebel and be autonomous; "We will not have this man to rule over us." There it is! Even God will not tell me what to do. If we want to murder our own offspring then so be it! As Dr. McKnight rightly said in his tweet, "God help us." Stand for life, my friend, and speak the truth in love no matter who doesn't like it. We can do no less for these little ones.