Pulpit: Even hard heads can get the message

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

I know the Lord works in mysterious ways and some of them can be quite painful. In this case, I literally tripped over his message to me a few weeks ago. I was returning to work and I managed to trip over the last set of steps going into the office. I was so sure that I wasn't tripping that my hands never got out in front of me. So, I caught myself with my face.

Since my glasses were damaged, I could see very little, but the blood pouring from my face was pretty easy to see. In fact, it made this nice circular pattern on the concrete. I was sure that the recent storms would wash away these stains and the concrete would regain its normal appearance.

To my surprise, the rain did nothing to remove the blood and that's when I heard an encouraging message ringing in my ears: "Through any storm in life, the blood of Jesus holds. It remains in place to finish the work that He started in our lives, no matter what."

Though the fall was not something I want to repeat, it did bring an encouraging reminder of God's faithfulness. I have His word that I am safe in Him, regardless of what takes place in my life because His blood does, indeed, hold. It was a reminder that many of us need an extra blessing; for me, it came in the fact that only my pride was seriously injured.

"I am convinced and confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will [continue to] perfect and complete it until the day of Christ Jesus [the time of His return]." (Philippians 1:6)