Presidential Alert System test planned

Rick Patrick Greene Publishing, Inc.

This afternoon, Wednesday, Oct. 3, beginning at 2:18 p.m. cell phone across the nation will begin sounding an alert. This is part of a nationwide test of the Presidential Alert System. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be sent to cell phone customers at 2:18 p.m., followed by radio and television stations at 2:20 p.m.

Cell phone customers can expect to see the following message: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” This message will appear with a header that states, “Presidential Alert.” According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), “These nationwide alerts, established pursuant to the WARN Act of 2006, are meant for use in a national emergency and are the only type of alert that can be sent simultaneously nationwide by FEMA.”

Today's test was originally scheduled to take place earlier but was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.