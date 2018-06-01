Preserve Summer’s Bounty

Home gardens are starting to produce fresh vegetables and summer fruits will soon be ready for picking. Whether you use a canning method or freeze, make pickles or jellies; preserving summer's bounty is easier than you think. Any food preservation method, done correctly, can help you store good quality food for use all year long.

Home canning has changed greatly since it was introduced more than 100 years ago. Changes arise from scientific research and new technologies have resulted in safer, higher quality products. In recent years, there have even been improvements in equipment, resulting in newer, safer canning procedures.

Pressure canning vegetables and other low acid foods like meat, fish, and poultry is still the only safe canning method. Your grandmother may have used a water bath method for vegetables, but it doesn't kill botulism spores at a boiling point which is 212 degrees Fahrenheit; that's the highest temperature you are going to get even if you boil a pot all day long. Pressure canners raise the temperature inside the jars to 240 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature high enough, over the designated processing time to destroy botulism spores. The recommended time is different for each food and jar size, use only United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for canning procedures.

If you have a pressure canner with a gauge, it needs to be tested each year for accuracy before you begin any canning. We have a gauge tester at the Extension office, and you are welcome to call and make an appointment for testing. If we know in advance, we can have the tester ready, and it will not take much time to determine the accuracy of your gauge.

Freezing is an Option

Freezing food is fast and safe. It is more expensive when you consider running a freezer year round. The extreme cold simply retards the growth of micro-organisms and slows down the chemical changes that affect the quality and causes food to spoil.

The amount of food you freeze is limited by freezer space. If you only have a refrigerator and freezer combination, you are very limited and may only freeze a small amount of your favorite fruit or vegetable. If you have a chest or upright freezer, it runs more efficiently if it is at least three-quarters full. Use food continuously from the freezer and replace it with other food. The faster the turnover, the lower the operating cost per pound of frozen food.

Jellies and pickles require time, patience and a quality recipe. Too many things can go wrong that result in a less desirable product or even spoilage. Again, get USDA directions and don't take shortcuts.

Extension fact sheets on different food preservation methods are available at our office, call or stop by for a copy, we are only a phone call away. We also have copies of So Easy to Preserve, a recipe book from the University of Georgia Extension Service which covers all aspects of food preservation and can be purchased at our office.

