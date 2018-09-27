Presentation on Gov. Drew to take place on Oct. 7

John Willoughby:

The Treasures of Madison County Museum is excited to announce the History Series Program: Governor George Franklin Drew. The presentation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.

In 1867, Drew was elected as the 12th Governor of the State of Florida. Little do many know, Drew also served as a Madison County Commissioner in 1870, before his tenure as governor. Gov. Drew lived in Ellaville, which was named by Drew himself. At one point, there were approximately 1,000 residents living in Ellaville.

The program will be presented by Dr. Josh Goodman, Historian with the State Archives of Florida. The program will take place in the Madison County Courthouse Courtroom, located at 125 SW Range Ave., in Madison. Everyone is invited. For more information, call the Treasures of Madison County at (850) 973-3661.