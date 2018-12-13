Prescription drug abuse continues to rise

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Opioids are a common prescription painkiller that have seen a marked increase in use and abuse over the last few decades. Since 2001, opioid availability has tripled in the US. Many patients have either stopped use of the drugs before completing the prescription, while others have become addicted to them and have become quite creative in securing an ongoing supply through illegal measures.

The problem for those who have leftover quantities of opioids or other prescriptions is what to do with them. For years, many people felt the best method of disposal was to flush them down the toilet. This eventually finds its way into the water supply, causing potential health problems for unsuspecting victims, and this result is repeated when prescription drugs are thrown in the trash.

Madison residents do have a solution, but it isn't a local one, most of the time. According to recent fliers posted in the Madison County Memorial Hospital, the Village Pharmacy, in Dowling Park, collects unused prescription drugs and they are the closest location that offers this service. They ask that no needles or liquids be brought to their location. However, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) collects unused drugs twice a year in our community. The next collection date will probably be around April. Another convenient option is the CVS Pharmacy, in Valdosta, located at 2205 North Ashley St., at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Dr. This location is open 24 hours a day.

For more information about the Village Pharmacy, which is located at 10820 Marvin Jones Blvd., in Dowling Park, call (386) 658-5860. The Valdosta CVS Pharmacy can be reached at (229) 333-0222.