Prayer Never Fails… Movie filmed in Madison releases on DVD

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A movie filmed in Madison is scheduled for DVD release next month. During the summer of 2015, the movie Prayer Never Fails was filmed in Madison. The movie, written and directed by Wes Miller, tells the story of a basketball coach who is fired for praying with a student, and the ensuing legal drama that unfolds. Established actors Nick Lashaway (X-Files), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), and Lorenzo Lamas (The Bold and the Beautiful), were joined by an extensive cast of local residents. The film includes locations such as the Madison County Courthouse and Madison County Central School. Local actors include Ted Ensminger, Reggie Daniels, Marianne Graves, and Jessica Webb.

The DVD will be available throughout the country, at Wal-Mart, Redbox, and on digital platforms such as iTunes and Amazon, starting Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017. It will be available in most Christian bookstores on Jun 6. The film enjoyed a limited theatrical release in February of last year.

According to Writer/Director Wes Miller, the production company wanted to identify the right distributor to do the project justice. “We are really excited that the entire country will have the opportunity to see the film,” Miller said. Miller also said that the cast and crew who were not from Madison thoroughly enjoyed their time there, and look forward to filming additional pictures in the community. “I really think that film is timely, given the state of religious rights in our country,” Miller told Greene Publishing, Inc.

The film was accepted into the International Christian Film Festival and was nominated for best screenplay by a Writer/Director and best actor.