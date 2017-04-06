Prayer Never Fails in stores now

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The movie Prayer Never Fails, which was filmed in Madison County in 2015, is now available for purchase, both as a digital download and on DVD. Some popular outlets where the film is available are Netflix, Wal-Mart, and Amazon. Prices range from $5.99 (rent) to $12.92 (purchase).

Prayer Never Fails is about a high school basketball coach who risks everything to pray for a player he loves, which leads to the devastation of him being fired and fighting it in court. The film was accepted into the International Christian Film Festival and was nominated for best screenplay by a Writer/Director and best actor.