Pot Williams Golf Tournament is May 6-7

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 59th annual Pot Williams Golf Tournament will feature fun, food and friendly competition from Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, May 7, at the Madison Country Club. It is an individual player tournament with over $4,000 available in flight prizes. Trophies will be awarded for “closet to the pin” and “longest putt” and the 2017 Pot Williams Champion will be awarded a maroon jacket and large trophy.

Tee-off times of 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with lunch being served from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday evening, bring your own steak, or meat preference, because the grill starts at 6:30 p.m. You cook your meat and the Country Club will provide all dinner sides. A special performance by “Hwy. 59” will be sure to keep everyone entertained. This is the dinner/gathering where all of the former Pot Williams Golf Tournament champions will gather to relive their tournament moments together and share a few laughs. Some of the former champions include Bo Williams, Rock Fraleigh, Billy Sullivan, Colin Howerton, Walt Lamb Sr, Dale Brown, David Jackson, Mike Deese, Frank Eldridge, Chad Smith, Jarrod Sullivan, Tom Sykes and more.

There is still time to sign up for this event; if you would like to participate in the tournament or need more information, call (850) 973-6701. Those who would like to sit back and watch the tournament are welcome as well.

There will be a $125 entrance fee for those who want to enter the tournament.

Come out and enjoy a fun-filled weekend.

The Madison Country Club is located at 445 SW Country Club Road in Madison.

Who was Pot Williams

For many, the question may be who was “Pot” Williams? The short answer is he was a man who made an incredible and indelible impact on Madison, but of course, there is much more to the story.

Born Ruben Sharp Williams, Jr. on Jan. 27, 1902, in Tallahassee, during Teddy Roosevelt’s administration, “Pot” left Tallahassee right after high school to attend the Madison Normal School, sometime around 1920. The school was located at the corner of Base and Duval Streets, where the CVS and the School Board are today. “Pot” got off the train from Tallahassee at the Madison depot, walked the dirt road into the center of town and, as he approached, witnessed a shoot-out in the street! He almost turned around and headed back to the big city of Tallahassee.

“Pot” took a job at the Bank of Madison, which in those days was located where the Hickory Hill Auction Store is now, on South Range Avenue. That’s where he met Alice Cantey, who later became his bride. When he lost his job at the bank during the Great Depression, he found employment as a rural postal carrier for the United States Post Office, and would hold that job until the day he died.

“Pot” and Alice Williams had three children; Ruben Sharpe Williams, III, known as “Bo,” second son, Francis Williams, and daughter, Bess Williams Maxwell, of Douglasville, Georgia. “Pot’s” oldest son, Bo, became an avid golfer and won many amateur championships and has had the honor of winning his dad’s memorial tournament numerous times over the years.

According to Bess, no one is entirely sure how “Pot” got his unusual nickname. She shared a couple of the theories she’s heard regarding its origins with us. One is he got the moniker because he had a pot belly as a child. Another, that he liked to play with his mother’s pots as a youngster. Regardless, “Pot” Williams enjoyed golf and played a couple of times a week at the Valdosta Golf Club, along with friends. It was at that club that the idea of a county club for Madison would be born.

According to Ashley “Rock” Fraleigh, “Pot” Williams was one of a dozen or so local citizens that were willing to put their money, labor and love into the development of the country club. What might now feel like a short story took several years of dedicated effort by many, but “Pot” and wife, Alice, were at the forefront of the historical effort that built a golf course from a corn field in 1952.

Fast forward about six years, to a day that changed the history of Madison Country Club. That day would become part of a legend, a moment frozen in time, destined to be remembered as a permanent piece of club lore. The day was Sunday, January 26, 1958, just one day before “Pot” Williams’ 56th birthday.

Like so many other Sundays, “Pot,” Alice and their family attended Sunday services at the Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. The church was located on North Range Avenue then. After church, as usual, the family gathered for Sunday dinner, and afterwards “Pot” and his brother-in-law, Frank Cantey, headed to the country club. “Pot” enjoyed the club and his association with other members. He had seen it blossom from just an idea into something tangible and valuable.

“Pot” and Frank Cantey ended up playing in a foursome with Dr. Julian Durant and Ferd Naughton. Actually, there are a couple of different stories about who was in the foursome, but there is no confusion about what happened next.

“Pot” and his group teed off from the number one tee. “Pot” was an exceptional golfer, noted for his short game and the way he took care of his equipment. His first shot ended up well-positioned on the right-center side of the number one fairway. He examined the lineup for his second shot, and took his stance to hit the ball. He struck the ball exactly as he intended, and the ball landed on the green. It was a great shot, but within seconds, Reuben Sharp “Pot” Williams lay dead on the fairway; gone in an instant from a massive heart attack.

To say that his death sent shock waves throughout the country club and the community would be a gross understatement. His death was untimely and unexpected, and even though he was playing golf with a doctor, he could not be saved. It was undeniable, however, that “Pot” Williams died doing exactly what he loved, playing golf at Madison Country Club.

Members soon decided that “Pot” Williams should be remembered, because of his commitments to both the community and the country club. The First Annual “Pot” Williams Golf Tournament was held that very year. Downing Gray, who was playing on the FSU Golf Team, played in that first tournament. Gray went on to play on the Walker Cup Team and also played in the prestigious Master’s Tournament. In the beginning, the “Pot” Williams Golf Tournament was by invitation only. Golfers from throughout the region would clamor for an opportunity to participate.

Today, the event is open to all golfers, members and non-members alike. The three-day event offers golfers a practice round on Friday, and competition on Saturday and Sunday. Included in the $125 entry fee is lunch on both Saturday and Sunday and dinner and entertainment on Saturday evening.

The entire membership of Madison Country Club invites you to become an active part of a living legacy. Plan now to participate in the 59th Annual “Pot” Williams Golf Tournament, May 6 and 7, at the Madison Country Club. For more information call (850) 973-6701.