Positive year for CareerSource North Florida

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the annual report for CareerSource North Florida, the local office continues to be of great assistance not only to those seeking employment, but also to those seeking quality employees. During the 2015-16 year, CareerSource served 10,747 job seekers and placed 3,755 into jobs. Newly appointed Executive Director Diane Head expressed pride in the job her staff is doing. “Each day and each month, the Department of Economic Opportunity issues a Daily (Monthly) Job Placement Report in which each Local Workforce Development Area is ranked. Most every day, we are ranked in the top quartile of the state,” said Head. “Our staff does an amazing job serving the job seekers and employers they come into contact with on a daily basis.”

CareerSource North Florida continues to be committed to serving veterans. During the last year, CareerSource placed 79 veterans into jobs. Another 77 veterans received intensive services. Those services could include career planning and assessments or referral to other agencies in order to help veterans overcome any barriers to employment they may be experiencing.

Another area of on going commitment for CareerSource is helping people transition from welfare dependency into the workforce. To this end, CareerSource dedicated $370,145 into direct client services. The average wage at job placement for those clients transitioning from welfare to work was $9.23 per hour.

CareerSource North Florida also provides assistance to youth workers, as well as training for displaced workers who have been laid off. As always, the programs of assistance offered by CareerSource North Florida are provided free of charge.

“CareerSource North Florida will continue to achieve excellence in Workforce Development as we respond to the needs of our communities and partners,” said Head.