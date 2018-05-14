Playoff dates changed

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Due to the inclement weather threatening the State of Florida over the next several days, the Florida High School Athletic Association has postponed this week's scheduled state play-off softball games. Aucilla Christian Academy's Class 2A semi-final game will now take place on Monday, May 21, at 10:35 a.m. The Madison County High School Class 1A semi-final game has also been changed to Monday, May 21 at 2:20 p.m. The Class 2A championship game is set for Tuesday, May 22, at 11:05 a.m. The Class 1A championship game is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 22, at 1:35 p.m. For more information, please visit www.fhsaa.org.