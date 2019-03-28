PLAY BALL! Opening day starts Saturday

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Are you looking for some sports action this weekend? You're in luck because the board of directors for the Madison Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball League would like to invite everyone to the 2019 Opening Day Celebration, which will take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Madison County Recreational Complex.

For the 2019 season, this year's league will feature 20 baseball and softball teams, consisting of players of all ages. A ceremony will be held during the celebration to introduce the teams and coaches.

The event will also feature its annual cake auction. Participants will have the opportunity to bid on delicious homemade cakes. All proceeds from the cake auction will go towards league activities and equipment.

Following the cake auction is when the competition will begin. A total of 13 games will be played throughout the rest of the event, beginning at 10 a.m. The final games will be held at approximately 2 p.m.

Players and coaches are asked to begin arriving at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. Concessions and lunch items will be available during the event. For more information, call Billy Tolar at (850) 673-7979. The Madison County Recreational Park is located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison.