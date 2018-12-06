Pinetta youngster appearing on Valdosta stage

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the age of 12, Lydia Barnes is already a veteran of the stage. She has appeared in several theatrical productions as part of Theatre Guild Valdosta's youth theatre program, "Gingerbread Players." Barnes' next appearance will be as part of the cast of "Christmas in the Air," scheduled to open on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the 'Dosta Playhouse, in Valdosta.

Barnes says she enjoys performing, especially singing. She takes voice lessons from Debra Brown, in Valdosta. In her latest role in "Christmas in the Air," Barnes plays a member of a family of Elvis impersonators who are stuck in a small town airport due to a snow delay. The stranded passengers, along with the airport workers attempt to lift everyone's spirits by singing Christmas songs, both old and new. One of Barnes' musical numbers is the classic "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas." Barnes says she really doesn't want a hippopotamus. "I'm pretty sure he would probably eat me," said Barnes with a laugh. "I'd rather have a cat. I really love cats."

Barnes says she also enjoys making new friends while working on theatre productions.

"Christmas in the Air" is an original musical review show for the entire family. It opens Wednesday, Dec. 12 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 15 at the historic 'Dosta Playhouse, located at 122 N. Ashley St., in Valdosta. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online at www.theatreguildvaldosta.com, or by calling the box office at (229) 24-STAGE (247-8243).

Barnes is currently in the sixth grade at Madison County Central School. She is the daughter of Andy and Janey Barnes, of Pinetta.