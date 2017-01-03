Pinetta woman arrested for methamphetamine

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:15 p.m. DTF Investigator Sgt. Jarrod Lauth conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jessica Rae Mauldin, of Pinetta, for a faulty equipment violation on SE Old County Camp Road. Mauldin is known by Sgt. Lauth as a drug violator from previous violations. Sgt. Lauth instructed Mauldin to exit the vehicle and issued Mauldin a written warning.

Sgt. Bobby Boatwright deployed canine “Leo” to perform a free air sniff on the exterior of the vehicle and “Leo” gave a positive response to the presence of narcotic odor.

During a probable cause search of the interior of the vehicle, investigators located 5.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale and several glass smoking pipes concealed inside a purse that belonged to Mauldin.

Mauldin was placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Jail without incident.

Charges:

Possess / Sell Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia / Equipment