Pinetta Volunteer Fire Rescue to host candidate meet and greet

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Pinetta Volunteer Fire Rescue (PVFR) will host a 2018 candidate meet and greet spaghetti supper on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pinetta Community Center.

For a donation of just $7, you can come and enjoy an evening of social time with Madison County candidates running for office in this year's primary and general elections. The spaghetti supper will be served with salad, bread, dessert and your choice of tea or water.

Pinetta Volunteer Fire Rescue will be sending invites to all local 2018 candidates. The Pinetta Community Center is located at 401 NE Empress Tree Ave., in Pinetta.