Pic-n-Sav holds grand opening

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, the many Madison residents who made their way to the old Food Giant grocery store location for the grand opening of the new Pic-n-Sav Grocery Outlet probably noticed something very familiar. They probably recognized the look of the store. They probably even recognized some familiar smiling faces. They probably noticed the same low-cost store brands as well as name brands up and down the grocery aisles. In fact, the biggest difference they probably noticed was the money they saved on their grocery bill that day.

According to Pic-n-Sav Store Manager Saul Camacho, the new store sells their grocery products at cost and simply adds 10 percent at check-out. "This is something we have been working on for a long time. We want to help the community," said Camacho. "There are a lot of people in this community who may be living on a fixed income and they need to be able to stretch their food budget as much as they can. That's where we can help. We will make our money on volume, and that's why we have our prices so low." Even though the prices are low at the new Pic-n-Sav, the quality was not sacrificed. "We offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee on everything we sell." Camacho also said that items can also be purchased in bulk. Camacho said he hopes that Pic-N-Sav may be of help to local restaurants.

The new Pic-n-Sav Grocery Outlet is located on Base St., in the DeSoto Crossing Shopping Center in the old Food Giant location. They are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays.